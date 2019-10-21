Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
North Hardyston Cemetery
Hardyston, NJ
Leola F. (Lott) Babcock

Leola F. (Lott) Babcock Obituary
VERNON _ Leola F. (Lott) Babcock 87, passed away after a long illness at Morristown Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Born to Robert and Frances Lott in Ogdensburg, she had lived most of her life in Vernon.
Leola worked as a cashier for A&P Supermarket in Sussex for many years, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed cooking and time on the computer.
Leola is predeceased by a grandson, Donald A. Babcock (2017), a brother, Robert Lott and a sister, Dolores Estell and was the beloved wife for 70 years of Donald K. Babcock Sr. of Vernon. Devoted mother of Donald K. Babcock, Jr. of Frankford and Cheryl Visceglia and her husband, Tony of Laurence Harbor. Loving grandmother of Scott, Danielle and Andrea. Cherished great- grandmother of Kassandra, Harleigh, Autumn, Liam, Leila, Madison and Emma.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Graveside service will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston.
Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
