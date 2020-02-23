|
MONTAGUE - Leon D. "Doug" Crawn, 67, of Montague, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home.
Born and raised in Newton, Doug was a 1971 graduate of Newton High School, where he was the 1971 State Wrestling Champion. He was a mason for Poe Masonry in Newton before his retirement in 2010. An avid Yankees fan, Doug also enjoyed fishing.
The son of the late Clarkson "Bud" and Lillian (Sliker) Crawn, Doug was predeceased by two brothers, Gary Crawn and Linn Crawn, as well as one sister, Kathy Wottle. He is survived by one son, Douglas J. Crawn, of Montague; one brother, Larry Crawn and wife, Rita, of Hampton; and one sister, Linda Crawn, of Florida. Doug is also survived by his longtime companion, Nancy Snover.
Services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020