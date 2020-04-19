|
VERNON - Leon Sartell, age 66, of the Glenwood Section of Vernon, passed away suddenly March 10, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga.
Leon was born in Sussex. He graduated from Franklin High School. He worked all of his life at Pochuck Valley Farms as a farmer; in the early years he worked at Vernon Valley Ski Area. Leon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, and worked hard for his family.
He enjoyed hunting, archery, fishing, bowling, the beach and traveling with family. He played on the Vernon Men's Softball League for 20 years; he played on many bowling leagues. He loved his tractors. He was know as the Donut Maker and made the Best Sweet Apple Cider. He enjoyed to talk and had many stories to tell. Leon enjoyed going to new restaurants with his wife and to many old favorite restaurants; his favorite new spot was the Blue Arrow where he enjoyed friends and music. He was a member of the Glenwood Baptist Church, he was also an Eagle Scout, and a member of the NRA.
Leon was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Virginia (Green) Sartell. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Diana (Vance) Sartell; his daughters, Melissa Muller and her fiancé, Dan Williams, of Wantage, and Heather and her husband, TJ Redmon, of Blythewood, S.C.; and his son, Matthew and his wife, Christi, of Vernon; his grandchildren, Maddison Muller, Christopher and Joshua Redmon, and Cheyenne Sartell; his sister, Helena and husband, Fred Ohmen, of Tennessee; his nephew, David and wife, Tiffany and family; and his niece, Jessica and husband, Matt. Leon is also survived by many other family members, nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him and thought the world of him.
A celebration of Leon's life will be at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020