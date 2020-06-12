GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. - Leroy H. Smith, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., formerly of Newton, N.J., passed away at St. Anthony's Hospital, Warwick, N.Y., on June 8, 2020. He was 77 years old.
?Born in Passaic, N.J., May 13, 1943, he was the son of the late Jennie and Herman Smith. Leroy was a proud U.S. veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps for six years after high school. Leroy was a self-employed truck driver for Scrap Metal Services in West Milford, N.J. He enjoyed driving his truck, but his favorite ride was his motorcycle. He was a former member of the Last Chance Motorcycle Club, Jersey Gypsies Motorcycle Club, and the Leather Neck Motorcycle Club.
?Leroy is survived by his wife, Allyson; his children, Allyssa Smith, Maggy Smith, John Smith, Leroy Smith Jr., Ronald Scott Smith and Donna Sisco; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Daniel, Justin, Jennifer, Krista, and Zachary; one great-granddaughter, Ava Christine Smith; brother, Herman Smith and his wife, Kathy; sisters, Bernice Matheis and her husband, Ken, Carol Dabak and her husband, Bob, and their respective children, Leroy's nieces and nephews; and step-daughters, Dawn King, Joann King, and Penny Stickle.
?In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057, or online at semperfifund.org/donate.
?Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. Based on the latest guidelines, we are now allowed to have 25 people in the funeral home at a time.
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.