DANDRIDGE, Tenn. - LeRoy James Baldwin, 65, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and his buddy, Knuckles.
A former resident of Frankford and Denville, he was preceded in death by his father, James E. Baldwin, and brothers Frederick C. Baldwin and Charles E. Baldwin.
He is survived by his mother, Marion D. Boyd; son Jason M. Baldwin; daughters Kelly A. Baldwin, Jessica L. Ross and Katie R. Baldwin; grandson Jacob C. Ross; sisters Tammy Lee Baldwin, Kimberly Clover and Colleen Schoerner; stepbrother Roy Boyd; stepsisters Tammy Hasler and Wendy Gasko; niece and best buddy Jennifer Baldwin; niece Michelle Zimmerman; and his beloved pup Knuckles, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
