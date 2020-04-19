|
MONTAGUE- LeRoy W. "Lee" VanDerMark, 77, of Montague, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, at home.
Born in Newton, Lee was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He was a graduate of Newton High School, then proudly served in the United States Air Force. Lee was a lieutenant with the New Jersey State Police, where he worked from 1967 until his retirement in 1993. Upon his retirement, he was an undersheriff with the Sussex County Sheriff's Office. His passions were golf, travel and time spent with his family and friends.
The son of the late Wallace and Ruth (Toy) VanDerMark, Lee was also predeceased by his wife, Meredith, on March 9, 2014, as well as his sister, Lois Connell. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Ayers and husband, Joseph, of Montague; his sons, David VanDerMark, of Livermore, Calif.; Kurt VanDerMark and wife, Veronica, of Sparta; and Kevin Smedley and wife, Kecia, of Spring Branch, Texas; his grandchildren, Zachary Ayers and wife, Kalie, Kate Ayers, Erik VanDerMark, Sydney VanDerMark, and Kolter Smedley; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Zoey and Xander. He is also survived by his brother, Larry VanDerMark, of Winter Springs, Fla.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to the 200 Club of Sussex County, 11 Lawrence Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020