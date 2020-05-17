|
SHOHOLA, Pa. - Leslie Rebecca Obiso, loving mother of three who devoted her life to raising her family, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2020, in Shohola, Pa. She departed this life far too soon, 11 days after her 39th birthday.
Leslie was born on a Thursday, April 9, 1981, in Georgetown, S.C. She was the quintessential beach baby, spending her first five years a short walk to the beach in Garden City, S.C. She was never happier than when her toes were in the sand.
Being raised in Sussex County, N.J., and Pike County, Pa., she had a passionate love for animals and the outdoors. Hiking, shooting, fishing and even tagging black bear cubs on the family property on Pidgeon Hill Road in Sussex increased her appreciation for nature. Subsequent childhood summers in Long Beach Island, N.J., fishing with her father in Barnegat Bay, family boating tips at home on the Delaware River, and lake trips to Canada furthered her love for the water. After a teenage trip to Florida with her late grandmother, Louise Obiso, the Gulf of Mexico became her paradise.
Leslie had an unmatched artistic style for fashion and makeup, crafting and decorating. She had an infectious sense of humor. She pursued a career in law enforcement and criminal justice. She found herself accepted into and offered a position with the CIA at the age of 20, but chose to put her family first, declining the position that would have required moving her young family to Washington, DC. She later worked in county government and several law and real estate firms in Milford, Pa.
Leslie is survived by her three children, Ryan Obiso, 20, Alana Meyer, 18, and Adam Meyer, 12; her parents, Raymond Obiso and Sandra Ratliffe; her brother, Phil Obiso; her grandmother, Jackie Ratliffe; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She will always be remembered as a generous soul who put others' needs before her own. She was the #1 fan of each of her children's academic and athletic lives; Ryan, the football and lacrosse star; Alana, who will be starting her second year at Temple University's Fox Business School; and Adam who plays on the DVMS basketball team. Leslie also played second mother to countless friends of her children. She cared about and gave advice to so many others along her journey. She was well known and loved throughout her community and will be sorely missed.
Due to current restrictions, there is no public service planned at this time. The family will be holding a private service for Leslie where her ashes will be spread off her favorite beach in Siesta Key, Fla.
A trust has been established for the benefit of her children and memorial donations may be made to the Leslie Obiso Family Trust, 3215 Dawley Avenue, Orlando, Fla., 32806.
Cremation was private at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa. Arrangements were by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020