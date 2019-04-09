

STILLWATER - Lester Eugene "Gene" Chammings Jr., 57, of Stillwater, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home.

Gene was born in Newton and raised in Stillwater; he was a lifelong Sussex County resident. He studied automotive at the Sussex County Vocational Technical High School and went on to be the owner/operator of LC Service in Stillwater for more than 30 years. Gene loved his customers and always strived to go above and beyond for them. He was also an avid supporter of the Paulinskill Lake Association; Gene belonged to their road department for 20 years and was dedicated to keeping the lake community's roads clear and up-to-date.

Gene was extremely generous and charitable; he donated to and supported many local recreation groups and charities. He was a dedicated and hard-working man, he enjoyed plowing snow, mowing the lawn, and absolutely loved farming, especially caring for his horses and foals. Aside from his business, Gene also had a passion and love for race cars, specifically sprint car racing.

Gene was predeceased by his father, Lester Chammings Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rebecca Smiecinski Chammings, whom he was with for

11 years; his son, Derek Chammings; his mother, Jane Budd; his sisters, Sandy Hamilton and husband, Dan, Debbie Brooks and husband, Larry, and Cindy Brown and husband, Bill; four nephews; seven nieces; and many extended family members and close friends.

A memorial visitation will be held 4-8 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home,

63 High St., Newton. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held 2-8 p.m., Friday, at the Stillwater Firehouse,

929 Stillwater Road, Stillwater.

The family has requested that guests wear LC Service attire, if they own any, to the visitation and services in Gene's memory.

Memorial donations may be made to Stillwater Wrestling, 914 E. Walnut Drive, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 9, 2019