ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Lillian V. Gorman, 101, passed away at her home in Andover of natural causes.
She was born in Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., to John and Gertrude (Ashcroft) Lang on May 5, 1918. Lillian graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Queens, N.Y. Lillian married James Gorman in 1937 and lived in Brooklyn and Queens, where she raised her four children.
Lillian retired from Pfizer Pharmaceutical, Green Point, N.Y., where she had been employed for 35 years and moved to Andover Township in 1979. Lillian had worked part- time for the Andover Board of Education and also worked for several years at I & E, Sparta.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband, James (Buddy) in 1967, her brother, Thomas in 2001; and her son, Lawrence in 2013. She is survived by her children, James and wife, Laura, of Ft. Myers, Fla., George and wife, Lori, of Islip, N.Y., daughter, Lillian, of Andover, and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Gorman, of Sparta. Lillian also leaves behind her grandchildren, Karen Marie Gorman, Suzanne Gorman, Diane Spencer, Patricia Jenson, Marissa Gorman, Eric Jacob, Jessica Jacob, Joseph and Victor Gorman, and great- grandchildren, Shawna Onder, Ryan Gouge, Haddie and Sydney Jacob; and great-great-grandson, Benjamin Gouge.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Newton, NJ or Visiting Angels, Sparta, NJ.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 21, 2020