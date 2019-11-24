|
ANDES, N.Y. - Linda C. Henderson, 71, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Linda was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Hackensack, N.J., to John and Carol Eberhardt. Linda had been a resident of Lake Stockholm for many years before moving to the Catskills, N.Y.
Linda and her husband, Kenneth, ran and owned Hillside Rest Home in Morris Plains, N.J., for 25 years. She then became an LPN for Mountainside Residential Care Center in Margaretville, N.Y. After retiring, she returned to a previous love of floral design as a part-time employee at Price Chopper's.
Linda was the beloved wife of Kenneth B. Henderson, and mother of Suzanne Tyther and her husband, William, of Vernon, Patricia Kopec and her husband, Glenn, of Denville, and Leanne Kozlak and her husband, Paul, of Lake Stockholm. She is survived by her seven cherished grandchildren, Megan, Jesse, Troy, Kevin, Victoria, Brooke and Brandon, and her sister, Susan Barie and her husband, Robert, of Kinnelon.
Linda loved to cook and bake, and enjoyed reading and listening to books whenever she could. She spent time with floral design and created the most beautiful wedding arrangements and bouquets. She was a lover of animals, especially her winter white hamster, Minnie and Amazon parrot, Kelly. Gardening was a passion that she also had and spent many hours outdoors, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial services and gathering at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Stockholm United Methodist Church, 27 Rt. 515, Stockholm, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019