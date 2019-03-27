WHITE TOWNSHIP - Lina Scheidegger passed away peacefully March 22, 2019, at the age of 89. Lina was a resident of Montague for more than 60 years, but had most recently resided at The Chelsea at Brookfield in White Township.

Lina was born on March 10, 1930, in Jenaz, Switzerland. She married her late husband, Walter, in 1953 and they immigrated to Montague the same year.

Lina enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, knitting, flowers, wildlife, and was known for her homemade bread. She was a faithful member of the Minisink Reformed Church in Montague, having served as deacon, food pantry coordinator and in many other roles over the years. She was a volunteer for VITA, preparing income taxes for those in need, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at Bon Secors Hospital and worked part time for Montague Township as welfare director. Earlier, she was also very active in 4H programs and the PTO. She was honored as Montague Township Senior Citizen of the Year.

Lina is survived by four daughters, Berta Scheidegger, of Delray Beach, Fla., Evalina Erbe, of Hightstown, Kathy Muscat and husband, Steve, of White Township, and Margrit Thomassen and husband, Leonard, of Grant, Fla. She is also survived by her sister, Katharina Schiesser, of Switzerland; eight grandchildren, David, Matthew and Amelia Erbe, Stephanie, Rebecca and Caroline Muscat, and Leonard and Travis Thomassen; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Richard, in 1965, her husband, Walter, in 1991, and her brothers, Rudolph Flury, in 2018, and Joos Flury, in 2013.

Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, N.Y. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Minisink Reformed Church, 346 River Road, Montague. The Rev. Michael Sweeney will officiate. Interment will follow at the Minisink Cemetery, Montague.

Memorial contributions may be made to Minisink Reformed Church, PO Box 1787, Montague, NJ 07827 or to Alzheimer's NJ at alznj.org. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, N.Y. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 27, 2019