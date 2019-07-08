Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Linda Carole DePasquale
WANTAGE - Linda Carole DePasquale, age 72, of Wantage, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Hackensack to the late Emil and Amelia (Arm) Hofsaes, Linda lived in North Bergen and River Edge before settling in Wantage many years ago.
A secretary for Willow Glen Academy in Sparta, Linda loved reading, dancing and taking casino trips with her late husband.
Predeceased by her husband, Frank DePasquale, Linda is survived by her daughter, Lori and husband, Dan Luberger, and son, Michael DePasquale, both of Wantage. She is also survived by her two loving grandchildren, Alexis and Brett Luberger.
Visitation for Linda will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery will follow.
Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 8, 2019
