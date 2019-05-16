Resources More Obituaries for Linda Bohman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Ellen Bohman

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CALABASH, N.C. - Linda Ellen Bohman, who passed away on May 14, 2019, in Calabash, N.C., at the age of 71, was called home to the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Welcoming her into the Kingdom of God are her son, Caleb, and her parents, Paul and Gladys Johnson.

Linda was born March 10, 1948, in Boston, Mass. Formerly a resident in Pompton Plains, N.J., and Wayne, N.J., she became a longtime resident of Vernon, N.J., from 1977-2013. She and her husband, Douglas moved to Calabash, N.C., in April of 2014. They were fortunate enough to be able to winter in Naples, Fla., in their motor home from 2006 until 2014, where they made many wonderful friends.

Linda graduated from Pequannock Township High School, Pompton Plains, N.J., in 1966. After completing her student teaching in the North Alleghany School District in Pittsburgh, Pa., she received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Slippery Rock College, Slippery Rock, Pa., in 1971 and achieved the N.J. Teacher Certification in Elementary Education in 1972. Linda completed her graduate studies at Jersey City State College and Monmouth College, and received her master's degree from Marywood College in 2000 in elementary education.

Linda taught school for 35 years. She loved children and dedicated her career to teaching and developing the minds of all of her students. Linda began her teaching career in the Bloomingdale School District in New Jersey from 1971-1985 as a first- and second-grade teacher in the Samuel R. Donald Elementary School. During her time there, she received a Teacher of the Year Award. In 1985, she was hired by the Vernon Township School District as a Rolling Hills Primary School teacher. In 1993, Linda received the Superintendent's Teacher School Scholar in Residence Award. In 1994, she was transferred to Walnut Ridge Primary School as a first-grade teacher and grade-level coordinator. It was here, and because of her love and dedication to teaching, in 1998 she was the recipient of the Walnut Ridge Primary School Governor Teachers' Recognition Program Award. Linda retired from Walnut Ridge Primary School on June 30, 2006. During her teaching career she was a member of the VTEA, NJEA, and NEA.

Linda and her family supported and were actively involved in the Vernon swimming community for more than 15 years. She loved her church family and was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church for more than 30 years, where she sang in the church choir, was active in the Susannah Wesley Circle, and was very involved in The Walk to Emmaus. Linda was dedicated to her family, and always saw the best in her friends and fellow teachers. Her life was filled with purpose, accomplishments and, most of all, love.

Linda leaves behind a loving and devoted family and will be dearly missed by her husband of 48 years, Douglas; her son Adam (Christie) Bohman; and grandchildren, Addison, Kaitlyn, and Gabriella; her sister, Sandra (Richard) Byington, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and two brothers, Robert (Tina) Johnson, of Ann Arbor, Mich., and William (Nancy) Johnson, of Sanford, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Linda will be most affectionately missed by many other relatives and friends.

May God bless each one of you with comfort, peace, and joy-filled memories of His servant Linda Bohman. A graveside service will be held in Vernon at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her name to , Liberty Hospice 1120 Ocean Highway West Supply NC 28462, or The 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at https://alz.org/donate.