LAFAYETTE - Linda F. Shafer, 71, of Lafayette, formerly of Pompton Plains, passed away May 14, 2019.

The daughter of the late William and Cecelia Fairbanks, Linda grew up in Pompton Plains. She graduated from Montclair State College in 1969, earning her bachelor's degree in mathematics. She bought her childhood home to raise her family in and remained in town before moving to Lafayette in 2014.

Linda worked as group manager for Phoenix Marketing Group, where she had perfect attendance, for over 23 years. Linda was an active and faithful member of the First Reformed Church of Pompton Plains, where she served as an elder and was a member of the chancel choir and hand bell choir. She was a founding and active member of the BellaVoce Singers in Pequannock. Previously she was also the youth choir director for the First Lutheran Church in Clifton, lead soprano and charter member of the Pequannock Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

Aside from being musically talented, Linda was a skilled seamstress who could design and create anything from wedding dresses and dance costumes to color guard flags and quilts. She loved to cook and bake from scratch and was especially known for her delicious pies. One of her favorite pastimes was baking with her grandson, Brayden, whom she absolutely adored.

When she wasn't in the kitchen, Linda could be found walking or biking around town, hiking, and spending time at the beach. She looked forward to her annual trips to LBI and Nags Head with her family, in addition to spending time at Tallys farm in Pennsylvania. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Linda is lovingly survived by her husband of 28 years, Lewis; her son, Brian Bopp and his wife, Lisa; her daughter, Traci Bopp; her stepsons, Robert and Timothy Shafer; her grandson, Brayden Bopp; her brother, William Fairbanks and his wife, Sharon; her niece, Mary Fairbanks; and her mother-in-law, Joyce Shafer.

Visiting hours will be held 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at First Reformed Church, Pompton Plains.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind or First Reformed Church would be greatly appreciated by her family. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 16, 2019