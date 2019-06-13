FRANKLIN -- Linda Lee (Dymond) Labazzetta, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. She was the beloved wife of George Labazzetta. Born Feb. 13, 1949, Linda grew up in Wayne. She married her high school sweetheart and then moved to Franklin, where she raised her two daughters, Shannon and Deanna. Linda was predeceased by her parents, William and Sarah Dymond; her brother, William Dymond Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Richard Perry, and Peter Labazzetta and his wife, Elizabeth. Linda is survived by her husband, George; and two daughters, Shannon and her husband, John Van Dyk, and Deanna and her husband, Jonathan Petersen. She was the proud grandmother of Megan, John, Angelica, Cassandra and Natalia. She is also survived by sisters, Judy Perry, Cindy and her husband, Charles Fernicola, Laura Dymond and Linda Dymond; brothers-in-law, Anthony Labazzetta, and Paul Labazzetta and his wife, Nancy; sister-in-law, Rosemary and her husband, Vincent Colpaert; and her many nieces and nephews. A private memorial is being planned. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 13, 2019