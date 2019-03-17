Services Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main St. Newton , NJ 07860 (973) 383-5200 Resources More Obituaries for Linda Hunter-Conklin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Love Hunter-Conklin

NEWTON -- Linda Love Hunter-Conklin, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 (a few hours before her 73rd birthday), at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 13, 1946, in Glen Ridge to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Sprague) Love, Linda grew up in Montclair and loved spending her summers at Camp Nyoda, Quonochontaug (Quonnie), R.I., and Cape Cod. In 1956, she moved to Mountain Lakes and then back to Montclair in 1960, where she graduated from Montclair High School in 1964. Linda continued her education at Green Mountain College and Katherine Gibbs in New York City. In 1966, Linda moved to England with her family, where her father had been named to manage Europe for Chemical Bank (now Chase). While in England, Linda worked at the European Headquarters of American Express in London, which allowed her to travel extensively all over Europe. In August 1961, Linda (15) met the love of her life, John (20), at a record hop on Cape Cod. The day they met, John told Linda he was going to marry her when she grew up and she laughed. On Sept. 2, 1967, Linda married Lt. John A. Hunter at her parents' home in England. After a week in the Netherlands, they enjoyed a week-long sail back to the States on The USS Rotterdam and then traveled to Amarillo, Texas, where Lt. Hunter was stationed. From there, they were transferred to Goose Bay Air Force Base in Labrador, Newfoundland, Canada, where their first daughter, Wendy was born in 1968. Their second daughter, Julie, was born in Providence, R.I., in 1970. Linda was employed for 25 years in retail management positions for Bamberger's, Macy's, Sears, J.C. Penney and Casual Corner. Being a real people person, Linda changed professions and became a bartender and worked at Krogh's before spending 15 years at the Andover Inn. Linda touched so many lives. To know her was to love her. What brought her the most joy was spending time with her wonderful friends and family who filled her heart with love. Linda was predeceased by her husbands, John Hunter (April 2008), and Thomas Conklin (April 2014). Linda is survived by her two devoted and cherished daughters, Wendy VanderMaas, of Newton, and Julie Presher, of Sparta, who are both going to miss her terribly. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, Rebecca Black and her husband, Brian, of Blairstown, Connor VanderMaas and his wife, Holly, of Hackettstown, and Alexandra and Ryan VanderMaas, of Newton. Linda was blessed to have a great-granddaughter, Korie, who was the light of her life. She was looking forward to the arrival of her first great-grandson, due in July. Linda is survived by her brother, Richard Love and his wife, Cindy, of Sparta, and she was predeceased by her brother, William Love. A celebration of Linda's life will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St., Newton, with a service to follow at 3:30 p.m. Memorial gifts in Linda's name may be made to The Newton Pride Foundation (benefiting the students of Newton Schools), 44 Ryerson Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019