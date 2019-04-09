BYRAM - Lindsey Anne Wright, 19, of Byram, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Denville, Lindsey was a resident of Byram her entire life. She was a 2017 graduate of Lenape Valley Regional High School.

Lindsey enjoyed yoga, music, cheerleading, dancing and gymnastics. She was especially fond of nature and loved animals. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed being with her friends. She was attending the County College of Morris and was intending to pursue a career as a physicians assistant or in radiography. Lindsey was an incredibly kind person who would not hesitate to lend a hand to friends and strangers alike. She loved the shore, looking for seashells and going on the rides. She was a thrill-seeker and anyone who knew her would tell you that if her favorite song came on, she would break out in dance. Lindsey was a beautiful soul whose smile would light up any room she walked into. She will be missed by all her friends and family.

Lindsey was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Anthony and Florence Wright; maternal grandparents, Cheryl McGinnis and Donald McClellan; uncle, Dan McClellan; and cousin, Channa Byrne.

Survivors include her loving parents, Bill and Lisa (McClellan) Wright; devoted sister, Emily Wright; aunts and uncles, Michael and Sherry Totin, Tony Wright, Terri Martin Byrne, Gail Martin, Lori Neville, Larry Neville and David McClellan; and cousins, Kevin and Allyson Wright, Kelly Byrne, Michael Neville, Michelle Birchfield, Devon Smith, Taylor Clark, Alexa McClellan, Sean McClellan, David McClellan Jr., Ryan McClellan; and other beloved family members of the extended Karpack and Wright familes.

Lindsey's Life Celebration will include a memorial visitation, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, April 13, at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. A prayer service will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home. The remainder of services will be private.

For memorial donations, please consider B.A.R.K.S animal shelter. For further information and to share a fond memory, visit

www.leberlakeside.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 9, 2019