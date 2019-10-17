|
|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Lisa Ann Cenicacelaya, 57, of Andover Township, passed away Oct. 15, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Lisa was born at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, grew up in Rockaway and lived in Wantage before moving to Andover Township two years ago. She was employed as a bus dispatcher for the Krapf Bus Company. Lisa was an associate member of the Jersey Shore Marines, MCL #1319 and she was a member of the Garden State Hogs, Chapter 3373.
She is predeceased by her parents, Sereno Antonelli and Beatrice (Beck) Antonelli and her brothers, Jack and Greg Sr. Lisa is survived by her beloved husband of 21 years, Sal Cenicacelaya; and is the beloved mother of Eric Lefsyk, Jessica Carolan and Miguel I. Cenicacelaya; and devoted stepmother of Alyssa Paparatto and her husband, Steven, and Kristen Cenicacelaya. She is also survived by her brothers, Greg Antonelli Jr., and Steven Antonelli; seven loving grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. There will be a Marine Corps League service at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Semper Fi Fund.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 17, 2019