Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
Lisa O'Hanlon Obituary
VERNON -- Lisa O'Hanlon, age 56, of Lake Panorama in Vernon, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Born in East Hartford, Conn., to Martha Redner, Lisa had been a resident of Vernon for 29 years. Talented in many ways, Lisa had been published for both her artwork and her poems.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Michael, of Vernon; her son, Christopher, of Mountain Home, Idaho; her mother, Martha Redner, of Reading, Pa.; and her sister, Renee Dodson, of Pagose Springs, Colo.

A memorial visitation for Lisa will be held Wednesday, May 29, from 4-8 p.m., with a memorial service taking place at 7 p.m., at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 26, 2019
