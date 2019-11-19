Home

Newbaker Funeral Home
Llawayne Wohlgemuth


1935 - 2019
Llawayne Wohlgemuth Obituary
HARDWICK - Llawayne Wohlgemuth, 84 years of age, of Hardwick, passed away at home on Nov. 17, 2019.
She was born into a family of 16 children in McAfee on Oct. 9, 1935, to Russell J. and Julia M. Pierson. She had been a homemaker. Her hobbies and interests were gardening, quilting, country music and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by five daughters, Jamie Kirchmeier, husband, Eric; Judy Murphy, husband, William; Elizabeth Zukoski, husband, John; Cynthia Mulder, husband, John; and Susan Zukoski, husband, Michael; three stepchildren, Rita Elsaesser, Eileen Clarke, Daniel Wohlgemuth; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, James, in 2018.
A memorial Celebration of Life will be held sometime this coming spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
