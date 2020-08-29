1/
Lloyd G. Edsall Jr.
Wantage Twp. - Lloyd G. Edsall, Jr., 84 years old, passed away peacefully at Barn Hill Care Center, Newton, NJ on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born to Lloyd G. Edsall, Sr. and Llona Ross in Franklin, NJ where he grew up and then lived in McAfee before moving to Wantage Twp., NJ over 30 years ago.
Lloyd served in the United States National Guard and worked as a Foreman for Plastoid in Hamburg, NJ before retiring and then worked as a parts clerk at Jaguar Automotive in Mahwah, NJ for 10 years retiring in 1990. Lloyd took great joy in playing Bingo.
Lloyd is predeceased by his wife, Catherine L. Edsall(2005) and a son, Harold Douglas Edsall(2002) and is the devoted father of Brenda Mae Edsall and her boy friend, Alan South of Vernon Twp., NJ. Dear father in law of Rose Edsall of Wantage Twp., NJ. Loving grandfather of Douglas G. Edsall.
Graveside services under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at Clove Cemetery, Wantage Twp., NJ at 11:00 AM. Memorial gifts to the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07462 would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
