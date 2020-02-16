Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Lafayette Federated Church
180 NJ-15
Lafayette, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Lafayette Federated Church
180 NJ-15
Lafayette, NJ
View Map

Lois A. (Decker) Price DeGroat

Lois A. (Decker) Price DeGroat Obituary
LAFAYETTE - Lois A. Decker Price DeGroat, 94, of Lafayette, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in Sparta, Lois was raised in Lafayette. She was a private duty RN and had previously worked at the former Franklin Hospital. A member of Lafayette Federated Church since 1944, Lois was also a member of the Lafayette Chapter of Newton Medical Center Auxiliary, the Lafayette PTA, and the Lafayette Women's Club. She was a volunteer for SCARC and a 50-year volunteer for the American Red Cross. She was also the Lafayette Senior Citizen of the Year in 1996. Lois enjoyed traveling.
The daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Cooper) Decker, Lois was predeceased by her second husband, Stanley Decker in 2013, and her first husband, Carl Price in 1963, as well as her great-granddaughter, Makalah Rose Price. She is survived by her daughters Virginia Shelton of Frankford, Judith Price of Franklin and Joanne DeGroat of Wantage; her son, Lester Price of Whitney Point, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Helen Martin, June Decker, Irena Hacket and Shirley Henry; and her brothers-in-law, Bob DeGroat and Fred Hough.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 NJ-15, Lafayette, followed by a noon funeral service, also at the church. Interment will be held in Frankford Plains Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
