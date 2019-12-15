|
NEWTON - Lois Ann Goble, 88, of Newton died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Lois was born in Hampton Township to the late Charles and Rebecca (Hornbeck) McKeeby. She was a lifelong resident of Sussex County; she graduated Newton High School in 1949 and moved to Newton in 1962. Lois worked as a daytime custodian for the Merriam Avenue School for 12 years prior to her retirement in 1993.
Lois was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newton. She loved animals and nature, and enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and fishing. Lois was an environmentalist and conservationist. She was extremely patriotic and passionate about her family. Lois was also an avid Yankees fan.
In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Goble, Jr. in 1995; and three brothers, Benjamin, Donald and Robert McKeeby. She is survived by her son, Arthur J. Goble of Tafton, Pa.; her daughters, Rebecca Cook and husband, David, of Greeley, Pa, and Jessica Goble of Newton; her grandchildren, Guy Cook, Anna Cook and Christopher Gerard Mueller; her great-grandchildren, Austin, Sidney and Wyatt Cook; her sisters, Betty McClellan of Rapid City, S.D., Marilyn Nystrand of Morristown, and Alyce McKeeby of Crandon Lakes; and her brother, Richard McKeeby and wife, Trudi, of East Brunswick. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and had a special relationship with Robert McKeeby and his wife Lucia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.
Services are private under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019