Lois Read
Lois Read
Belvidere - Lois Read 93, of Belvidere, NJ, peacefully passed away at The Chelsea at Brookfield on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Born; June 17,1927 in Augusta, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Armstrong. As a teenager she had such a strong passion for animals. Lois was named the first woman in Sussex County to raise seeing eye dogs for The Seeing Eye, in Morristown, NJ. Her hobbies included reading, baking, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her pets.
Lois is predeceased by her husband, Harold Read and stepson Steve Read. She is survived by her three children, Mary Anne Belstra of Hope, NJ, Valerie Kyte of Sparks, NV and Forest Voelker of Somerset, NJ; two step children, Elizabeth Marks and Clark Read; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services; There are no services planned at this time. After cremation, Mrs. Read will be buried in Frankford Plains Cemetery in Augusta, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, Blairstown, NJ.
Condolences may be extended to the family at newbaker.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
