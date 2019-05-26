HOPATCONG -- Lois S. Feakins, of Hopatcong, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 93 years old. Lois was born on Aug. 6, 1925, to the late Russell and the late Hazel (Holzwarth) Sayre. Mrs. Feakins was a librarian employed by the Hopatcong Board of Education for many years and retired in 1992. She was a member of the Hopatcong Rescue Squad, the Hopatcong Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club. She served as the secretary and longtime member of the Hopatcong Women's Club, the Juvenile Conference Committee, the Wildwood Shores Homeowners Association and the Retired Educators Association. In addition, Lois was also a Boy Scout den leader and volunteered at the Westside United Methodist Church Thrift Shop. Lois enjoyed sailing and reading, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her cherished family. Lois is survived by her children, Donald and his wife, Sharon; Jaclyn; Albert and his wife, Joan; and Bruce. Additional survivors include her cherished grandchildren: Chad, Janine, Jason, Brandon, Maria, Sean, Aaron, Jonathan, Donna, Jackie and Tammy; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dale, in 2005; her daughter, Carol Ann, in 1955; and her brother, Russell. Lois's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Thursday, May 30, from 4-8 p.m. at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the funeral home. Lois will be laid to rest at the Succasunna Methodist Cemetery in Roxbury immediately following the service. For memorial donations, please consider the Hopatcong Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 334, Hopatcong, NJ 07843, or the Hopatcong Fire Department Defiance Engine Co. #3, P.O. Box 1015, Hopatcong, NJ 07843. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 26, 2019