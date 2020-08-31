1/1
Johnsonburg - Loren A. Greco, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Aug 28, 2020, after a short illness.
Born in W. Orange, N.J. to Genevieve and Salvatore Greco, Loren was one of 12 children. He lived in W. Orange. for many years before settling with his family in Johnsonburg, N.J. in 1974. He was affectionally known as "Toppy" to his family and friends, and "Pop-Pop" to his many grandchildren. He was an Army veteran stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Loren was an alumnus of Seton Hall University where he earned a degree in business and worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Abbott Laboratories until his retirement in 1994. He was a past president of the Holy Name Society of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in W. Orange and a dedicated parishioner of Good Shepherd R.C. Church in Andover, N.J. He had a passion for gardening and enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for the holidays. He won numerous blue ribbons at the Warren County fair for his homemade jellies. He also loved playing in an occasional golf tournament and enjoyed watching golf on TV. He and his wife, Mary, were avid travelers, and together they toured every country in Europe.
He is predeceased by his wife, Mary (Vaccaro), his parents, and siblings Joseph, Genevieve Morgan, Angela McCluskey, Fr. Robert and Fr. Evan. He is survived by his children Catherine (Steven) Vail, Patricia (Robert) Parise, Mary (Gordon) Helck, Loren, Stephen and Robert (Gina); step-children Dorothy (John) Fascia and Frank (Pauline) Vaccaro; grandchildren Raymond, Lauren, Marisa, Daniel, Kayla, Ryan, Noah, Sabrina, Lianne and Megan; and 9 great-grandchildren; He is also survived by siblings Martha Shadwell, Fr. Raymond, John, Alberta, Mary Ann Scharf and Richard, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Newbaker Funeral Home, Blairstown, N.J. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Andover, with interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at Newbaker.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Good Shepherd R.C. Church, PO Box 464, Andover, NJ 07821.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
