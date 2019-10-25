|
HIGHLAND LAKES - Loretta J. Kibitlewski, age 73, of Highland Lakes, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Teaneck to the late Harry and Louise (Sturm) Burhans, Loretta has been a Highland Lakes resident for many years. Loretta worked as a computer programmer at various banks and then IT at Selective Insurance, most recently working in administration at Home Depot.
Loretta's favorite past-time was golfing but she also enjoyed trying her luck playing the slot machines. She met her high school sweetheart, Ronald, when she was 15 and he was 16. They have been married for 54 years.
Predeceased by her parents, Loretta is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Sr., and son Ronald Jr., both of Highland Lakes. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Ronald III and Andrew, as well as many loving friends and family.
Visitation for Loretta will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. Please see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com for further information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Way of Northern New Jersey - Honey Open - ALICE®.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 25, 2019