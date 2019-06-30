HAMPTON -- Lorna Mae Wehrenberg, 84, of the Crandon Lake section of Hampton, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. Lorna was born in Queens, N.Y., to the late Charles and Marie Bickart and was raised in Glen Rock. She lived in Ridgefield for a short period after she was married, spent winters in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for the last 27 years and lived in Hampton for the past 59 years. Lorna worked as the head cook at Kittatinny Regional High School for 16 years prior to her retirement in 1992. Lorna was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta. She was also an active member of the Mets Booster Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and loved watching her Mets during spring training in Port St. Lucie. Lorna enjoyed her trips to Europe and Hawaii and was brought joy by the beauty of nature, especially hummingbirds. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother and cherished the moments spent with her grandchildren and grand pups; she was a one-of-a-kind special person who touched the lives of many in such an extraordinary way. Lorna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Wehrenberg; a daughter, Laura Caldarella and husband, Mike, of Hampton; a son, Robert Wehrenberg and wife, Andrea, of Hampton; six grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Tasha, Kayla, Tyler and Carly; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Violet; and her twin sister, Marie Miller, of Bloomingburg, N.Y. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the funeral home, followed by burial in the Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery in Sparta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848, or to Eleventh Hour Rescue, P.O. Box 218, Rockaway NJ 07866. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 30, 2019