FRANKFORD -- Lorraine Ackerman, 89, of Frankford, passed away peacefully Friday May 3, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Lorraine was born in Reading, Pa., in 1929, to Betty and Martin Freeman. She was the youngest of six children, one brother and four sisters, all of whom have predeceased her. While attending business school in Miami, Fla., at the age of 16, she met the love of her life, John "Jack" Ackerman. They were married one year later, in 1947, and were happily married for 49 years. They moved to Oakland and went on to have three children. Lorraine was a homemaker, happiest taking care of her family, whom she loved deeply. Lorraine and Jack made their home in many places, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. When Jack passed away in 1997, Lorraine moved in with her daughter, Diana, and her family. She lived there for 15 years before moving to the Homestead Rehabilitation Center seven years ago. At the Homestead, Lorraine quickly became loved by all and was fondly known as "Gram" by all staff. Lorraine could always be found smiling, saying kind words and bringing joy to all who were around her. Lorraine was predeceased by her parents and siblings; her husband, Jack, in 1997; and her grandson, Johnny, in 1993. She leaves behind her daughter, Diana and husband, James, of Branchville; son, Donald and wife, Judy, of Naples, Fla.; and daughter, Deborah and husband, David, of Murrells Inlet, S.C. Lorraine also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Gram's quiet wisdom will be missed by all. Services are private for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019