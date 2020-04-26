|
|
RAHWAY - Lorraine Emma Wardle (Deppner), of Rahway, passed away peacefully April 11, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Lorraine was born and raised in Blakeslee, Pa., before moving to New Jersey where she married the love of her life, Raymond R. Wardle. Lorraine and Ray resided in Ogdensburg, Lafayette, and Lake Tamarack in Stockholm. When they retired in 1980, they settled in Greenville, SC.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Raymond R. Wardle. She is survived by her four children, Sandra Wardle Budz, of Hamburg, Raymond R. Wardle and his wife Liliana, of Hershey, Pa., Nancy Wardle Valley, of Columbia, Md., and Judith L. Wardle, of Rahway, with whom she resided for the last ten years. Lorraine is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Frank, Joe, Taylor, Lorrie, Jennifer, David, Jessica, Jackie, Carol, Coni, Mariano and Ignacio; and 14 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Sophie, Leah, Krystian, Connor, Robert, Gryffin, Jonathon, Abigale, Louie, Bella, Tony, Sebby, and Danny. She is also survived by her sisters, Catherine Killen, of Ohio, and Mary Cassimore and husband, Bill, of Maine.
She will be forever remembered for her love and her devotion to family. Mom took great joy from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Until the end she always asked how they were.
I am standing on the seashore.
A ship spreads her white sails to the morning breeze
and starts for the ocean.
I stand watching her until she fades on the horizon,
and someone at my side says, "she is gone".
Gone where? The loss of sight is in me, not in her.
Just at the moment when someone says, "she is gone",
there are others who are watching her coming.
Other voices take up the glad shout,
"Here she comes!"
That is dying - Henry Scott Hollan
Cremation will be private. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at a future date. To offer condolences please visit www.walterjohnsonfh.com Please make donations in her memory to the Smile Train. https://my.smiletrain.org/ .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020