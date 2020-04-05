|
|
HAMPTON - Lou J. Snook, 81, of Hampton, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dover.
Born and raised in Franklin, Lou lived in Newton before moving to Hampton in 1967. She was a 1956 graduate of Franklin High School and later continued her education at Sussex County Community College, graduating in 1994.
She worked for Oak Tree Preschool in Sparta, then worked as an early childhood educator at Picatinny Arsenal Childhood Development Center before her retirement. Lou was a member of the Still Young in Stillwater Senior Citizens, a member of the Lafayette Senior Citizens, and a member of the Hampton Township Senior Citizens. She was also a former Cub Scout den leader for 15 years and a 4-H leader for 30 years. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin for 18 years, Lou was currently a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Newton.
The daughter of the late Wilbur and Adella (Smith) Brooks, Lou was also predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Snook, on Nov. 10, 1998, and her brother, Edwin Brooks. She is survived by her sons, Robert J. Snook and wife, Nancy, of Fredon, and Stephen M. Snook and wife, Brenda, of Simpsonville, Ky.; her grandchildren, Brittany Michelle Snook, Michael Anthony Snook and Gary C. Getler and wife, Miranda; as well as her great-granddaughter, Sadie M. Getler.
Graveside services were held at Baleville Cemetery. Please light a candle in Lou's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020