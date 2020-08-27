Louis J. Rossi
Hardwick - Louis J. Rossi, 80, of Hardwick, formerly a resident of Rochester, NY, passed on August 22nd after a short illness.
His children, Laura J. Norris and husband, Mike, and Louis M. Rossi and wife, Christina, four grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Norris, and Madeline and Henry Rossi survive him. Elaine Smithson, his wife of 22 years, passed in July 2018.
Lou was born in Hackensack, NJ on December 9, 1939, the son of Louis and Elise Rossi. After high school he attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he received both Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemistry. While beginning the doctorial program he was recruited by Eastman Kodak. He remained there for 33 years with most of his time spent at Kodak's research laboratories. He was one the youngest researchers inducted into the Distinguished Inventors Gallery. Service is being conducted through the Newbaker Funeral Home, Rt. 94, Blairstown, NJ.
A private interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Rochester, NY will follow later this year… Memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice
.