SADDLE BROOK - Louis J. Wejsa, age 93, of Saddle Brook, passed away May 31, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Wejsa (Lippencott); loving father to John Wejsa and his wife, Cecilia, James Wejsa and his wife, Sharon, Joan Pinnola and her husband, Domenic, and the late Lois Wejsa; dear grandfather to James Read Venable, Christina Blundo, the late Michael Wejsa, Shari Wejsa, Jennifer Wejsa, Daniel Pinnola and Rebecca Pinnola; and great-grandfather to Josetta Blundo, Clara Blundo, and Emerson Wejsa Camp. Louis is also survived by his companion, Arlene Kovolisky.

Louis served honorably and faithfully as a member in the United States Navy during WWII.

Private funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, at Kugler Community Home For Funerals, 311 Fifth St., Saddle Brook. Entombment will take place in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

