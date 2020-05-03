|
WANTAGE - Louis Jacob Wiersma, 85, of Wantage, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at home.
Born in Mendon, Mass., Louis was a United States Air Force veteran, proudly serving from Nov. 18, 1953 to Oct. 10, 1957. He was the owner of Wiersma Nursing Home in Allendale for 25 years before his retirement. Louis was a man who was dedicated to his church and to his family.
The son of the late Jacob and Nellie (LaFleur) Wiersma, Louis was also predeceased by his wife, Alida G. (Tanis) Wiersma, and his brother, Kenneth Wiersma. He is survived by five children, Lou Wiersma and wife, Ligia, of Pittsboro, N.C., Trudy C. Eddings and husband, Roger, of Frankford, Jodie Norton and husband, Scott, of Ledyard, Conn., Susan Clark and husband, Joel, of Davidson, N.C., and Laura Wiersma, of New Gloucester, Maine; as well as 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings, Nancy Rooks, of California, Bernard Wiersma, of Massachusetts, Clayton Wiersma, of Michigan, and Charlotte Lee, of Massachusetts.
Graveside services in Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn, will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Sussex Help Center Food Pantry, 28 Main St., Sussex, NJ 07461 or Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020