MONTAGUE - Louis R. Smith, 77, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Homestead Nursing Home, Frankford.
He was a retired truck driver for Crew Farrell Mead Co., Wayne, and Stocker Bus Co., drove the bus for Sussex County Broadcasters Drum and Bugle Corps, and was a member of the Montague Volunteer Fire Department, Montague.
The son of the late William and Lucy (Bolster) Smith he was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Deposit, N.Y. He was married to the late Marylou (Bayles) Smith.
Louis leaves behind his daughter, Debra McGowan; two grandchildren, Ashley and Nicole; three great-grandchildren, Caden, Liam, and Connor; sister, Barbara (Jean) Auenall-Manson; stepsister, Shirley Berry; and several half-siblings.
Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home with Rev. Sung officiating. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Twp., Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Montague Volunteer Fire Department, 274 Clove Rd, Montague, NJ 07827.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 6, 2019