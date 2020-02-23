|
HARDYSTON - Louise Margaret Clark (Kohms), 88 years old, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born to Charles and Louise Kohms in Lincoln Park, where she grew up and graduated from Boonton High School. She moved to the Beaver Lake section of Hardyston when she married her late husband, E. Duane Clark.
Louise owned and operated D.W. Clark Bus Company with her late husband for many years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg and the Hardyston Township Senior Citizens. Louise was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished her time with her family. She enjoyed bowling, trips to the shore, senior outings, and driving the school bus for over 40 years with the children whose many lives she touched over the years and always greeted them with a smile.
Louise is predeceased by her husband, E. Duane Clark (1992); her sister, Elise Kohms (2015); and a nephew, Robert Kitchell (2017). She was the devoted mother of Linda Houghtaling and her husband, Jerry, of Frankford, Debra Sweller and her husband, Tom, of Hardyston, and June Williams and her husband, Rob, of Hardyston; loving grandmother of Gregory, Jill, Lauren, Christina, Robert and Thomas; cherished great-grandmother of Wyatt, Logan, Mason, Mia, and Clinton Jr.; dear sister of Justin Kohms and his wife, Kay, of Clifton; and aunt of Gary Kitchell and Jennifer Kohms.
The family will receive their friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg, NJ 07419 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020