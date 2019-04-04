Lourens Hendrik Bosma WANTAGE -- Lourens Hendrik Bosma, 93, died peacefully at home on Monday, April 1, 2019. Born to Frederik and Geertje Bosma in the Netherlands, he came to British Columbia, Canada, in 1951 and then to the United States, settling in Sussex in 1967 and then moving to Wantage in 1973. Lourens served honorably in the Dutch military and worked as a professional cleaner and owner of Servicemaster in Wantage for many years, retiring in 2000. He was a dedicated member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, serving as an elder for many years. He took great joy in singing and playing his harmonica. His passion was his steadfast belief in God, gardening and visiting family abroad. Lourens was predeceased by his wife, Margien Bosma (2008); a son, Frederik Bosma (2015); a son-in-law, Blair Cahoon (2018); and many brothers and sisters. Lourens was the devoted father of Jessie Van Abbema and her husband, John, of Zeeland, Mich., Trudy Cahoon, of Lowell, Mich., and Albert Bosma and his wife, Corinne, of Wantage; grandfather (Opa) of Bryony (Dominic) Lowe, Sarah (Mike) Cornell, Michael (Nicki) Van Abbema, Scott (Jackie) Bosma, Joel (Katie)Van Abbema, Shane (Caitlin) Bosma, Kaitlyn Tarsa, David Van Abbema, Malley (Mike Thurmam) Cahoon and Gavin (Amy) Tarsa; cherished by nine great-grandchildren; dear brother of Jacob, of Kelona, B.C., Canada, Henny, Willie and Juul, of the Netherlands; and brother-in-law of Allie; and dearly loved by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family will receive their friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, for memorial visitation. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, Sussex. Memorial gifts to the Sussex Christian School, 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 4, 2019