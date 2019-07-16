Lucio 'Louie' DelGrosso

SPARTA - Lucio DelGrosso (Louie), 78, of Sparta, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Chieti, Italy, immigrated to South Philadelphia, and moved to Sparta in 1984. He was a mason and owner of DelMason Contractors for 40 years. He built and repaired much of the stonework in Lake Mohawk before he retired in 2009. In his younger years, he loved to hunt, fish and dance. In his later years, he loved being with his grandchildren more than anything. Louie was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Assunta Gallara DelGrosso.

Lucio is survived by his beloved daughters, Maria DeFelice and her husband, Peter, of Sparta, Denise Haydu and her husband, John, of Essex Fells, and Christina Pitzer and her husband, Andrew, of Sparta. He is the beloved grandfather of Elizabeth and Peter DeFelice, Hunter and Somer Haydu and Lucas and Linden Pitzer. Lucio is also survived by his sisters, Lina Tropea and Nadia Sigismondi; many nieces and nephews; and his companion, Susanna Thomas.

Friends are invited to celebrate his life from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Goble Funeral Home,

22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Our Lady Of The Lake Church, 294 Sparta Ave, Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 16, 2019