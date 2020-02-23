Home

Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Daltons Columbia Inn
31 Dancatur St.
Columbia, NJ
View Map

Luke Gruver


1962 - 2020
Luke Gruver Obituary
WATERLOO, N.Y. - Luke Gruver, 57 years of age, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Feb.17, 2020, in Waterloo, N.Y. He worked for 27 years as a truckdriver for H&S Enterprises, Phillipsburg, N.J. He was born in Newton, N.J., Oct. 15, 1962, to the parents Jacob and Elsie Gruver Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Deb Hansen, of Harmony, N.J.; brother, Jake Gruver and Dean Miller, of Halifax, Pa.; sister, Pamela Umphrey, of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; sister, Margo Gruver, of Stroudsburg, Pa.; brother, Edwin and Karen Gruver, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; sister, Terri Gruver, of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and half-sister, Melony Bradley, of Vernon, N.J. He is predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Elsie Gruver Jr., and sister, Ida Mea Zeigafus.
A period of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown. A celebration of life reception will follow from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Daltons Columbia Inn, 31 Dancatur St., Columbia, N.J.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
