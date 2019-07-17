HOPE - Lyman Oliver Lawson, 86, of Hope, passed away July 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Knowlton Township on Nov. 10, 1932, to Lyman and Mary (Mills) Lawson. He was in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the U.S. Air Force flight crew for 26 years. He had been a member of the Moravian Grange.

He is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Cunningham and husband, C. Stevens, of Fairfield, Conn., Mary Swift, and husband, Dana David Swift, of Rome, N.Y., and Linda Kuseryk and husband, Stephen, of Ewing; plus six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Dorries, in 2012.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at St. Johns United Methodist Church, Hope. Immediately following will be an ice cream social.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 17, 2019