Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bristol Glen Town Hall
200 Bristol Glen Dr.
Newton, NJ
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Bristol Glen Town Hall
200 Bristol Glen Dr.
Newton, NJ
Mabel I. Conner Obituary
NEWTON - Mabel I. Conner, 95, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton.
Mabel was born and raised in Townville, Pa., and graduated from Townville High School. She graduated from Meadville City Hospital School of Nursing and would soon become a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. Mabel was stationed at Valley Forge Hospital and finally assigned to the 382nd Station Hospital in Inchon, Korea, for "Army of Occupation."
She met and later married Capt. Herbert Conner, who was a doctor in the U.S. Medical Corps. The couple lived many years in East Orange, Mountainside and Westfield.
Mabel was devoted to family and service in the church and community for her entire life. She loved music and sang in many church choirs. Mabel was also a P.E.O. member in Chapter U and C for 20 years.
Mabel was predeceased by her beloved husband for more than 52 years, "Herb," in 1998; her parents, Stanley and Madge Smith; and her six siblings: Harold, Forrest, Gerald, Francis, Gilbert and Helen.
She is survived by her children: Linda Boor and husband Peter, Bruce Conner and wife Nancy, and Donald Conner; her grandchildren: Brian O'Conner, Meghan Ruppenstein and husband Marc, Jessica Conner, and Jennifer Haughney and husband Ryan; her great-grandchildren: Paige and Clayton Ruppenstein and Jace Haughney; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held for Mabel from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Bristol Glen Town Hall, 200 Bristol Glen Dr., Newton, with a memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Glen Fellowship Fund, 200 Bristol Glen Dr., Newton, NJ 07860.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
