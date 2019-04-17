SUSSEX BOROUGH - Mafalda "Muffy" (Laliscio) Jordan, 91, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Dover to the late Giacomo and Lucia (Croce) Laliscio, Mrs. Jordan lived in Ladson, S.C., before moving back to New Jersey in 1984. She worked at the Dover Nutrition Site and was a seamstress in Summerville, S.C. She was a homemaker, loved gardening, playing cards, and was a member of The Church of God in North Charleston, S.C. While living in Sussex Borough, Mrs. Jordan was part of the Golden Lunch Bunch and then went to the Franklin Nutrition Site.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Albert A. Jordan, in 1986 and her son, Michael D. Jordan, in 2017. Mrs. Jordan is survived by her children, Nancy Cleary and her husband, Walter, of Sussex Borough; Allen Jordan and his wife, Joan, of St. Louis, Mo., Barbara Deese, of Varnville, S.C., Janet Aytes, of Santee, S.C., Mary Mulford and her husband, Larry of Toledo, Ohio, and Pat Laliscio, of Brooksville, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donation may be made in Muffy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 17, 2019