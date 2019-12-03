Home

Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
More Obituaries for Magaret Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magaret Sylvia Gallagher


1935 - 2019
Magaret Sylvia Gallagher Obituary
BLAIRSTOWN - Margaret Sylvia Gallagher, born in Owego, N.Y. on Dec. 22, 1935 and a longtime resident of Blairstown, peacefully passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, Thanksgiving morning, in the comfort of her Blairstown home, a place she raised her two daughters and created countless memories with her loving husband of 60 years and their family, a home she had decorated to the nines for each holiday and family celebration, and colorful gardens she enjoyed throughout the years.
Margaret found importance in photographing and documenting all of life's happenings through timeless, detailed scrapbooks that we will forever cherish. Margaret most recently enjoyed a week with her sister, Sharon, who lifted her spirits while spending priceless time together.
Margaret is survived by her husband, John; her daughters and their husbands: Yvonne and Darren, and Brenda and Jed; her grandchildren: Evan, Chelsea and her husband Sam, Jed II, Marisa and Racheal. Margaret is also survived by her siblings: Henry, David, Sharon, Elizabeth, Carol, Danny and Michael, and their families.
Margaret was predeceased by her sister, Kathy, and best friend, Mildred. Margaret will be missed dearly by her extended family and friends.
In lieu of sending flowers, please take time this spring to plant a flower of your own, and be sure to take time to smell the roses with those you love. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
