VERNON - Magdalena (Madeline) Szieber, age 84, of Vernon, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the St. Clare's Hospital in Denville.
Born May 1, 1935, in Scheindorf, Romania, to the late Stefan and Rosalia (Tepfenhart) Gieger, Madeline grew up there during World War II. She came to the United States when she was 16 through Ellis Island with her brother, Rudolph. She worked as a nanny in New York City until she was 18. She then lived in Passaic for many years, settling in Vernon in 1987.
Madeline was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to many. She was a wonderful cook and avid gardener and will always be remembered for her beautiful flowers outside of her home and her delicious German dishes.
Predeceased by her parents; her sister, Rosalia; her brothers, Rudolph and Stefan; and her husband, Ernst Szieber, in 1998, Madeline is survived by her brothers, Winfried and Hans; loving daughters, Mary M. Volchko and husband, Michael and Rose Ann Pelcher and husband, Roy; as well as three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, and Michael E.
Due to government restrictions, services for Madeline are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com for updates and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 2, 2020