NAZARETH, Pa. - Malvene H. Mabee died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, Pa. She was 97. Born in Netcong, N.J., she lived in Stanhope, N.J., until 1996, moved to Hackettstown, N.J., then moved to her daughter Sandy's in 2010, and in 2016 she resided in Nazareth, Pa. Mrs. Mabee was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira, in 1998 and her daughter, Judith Deeds, in 2015. She is survived her son, Ira Allan Mabee Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Randolph; her two daughters, Lorraine Lepre and her husband, Joe, of Orrum, N.C., and Sandra Heiney and her husband, Don, of Bath, Pa.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, March 27, at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St., Netcong. Interment will follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday just prior to the service. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 26, 2019