Mannfred J. Whitehead
INTERLACHEN, Fla. - Mannfred J. Whitehead, 74, of Interlachen, Fla., passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Mannfred was a proud military veteran; he served three terms during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a factory worker.
Mannfred is survived by six children, Robert Williams, Michael Presher, John Presher, Gregory Whitehead, Kenneth Whitehead and Hope Whitehead; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mannfred is predeceased by his loving companion of 40 years, Mary Thornton; his son, Eugene Thornton; and his parents, Frances and Bertha Whitehead.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Funeral services will be held privately with interment to follow at Newton Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at: smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
