VALLEYFIELD, QUEBEC - On Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, Marcel Blais passed away at age 90.
Born in Quebec City, he is the son of Joseph Adjutor Blais and Marie Adrienne Racine, brother of Jean-Marie, Roland and Jacques as well as husband of the late Jeannine Turcotte.
In 1953, Marcel married his beloved Jeannine in Quebec City and left to pursue a career at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover. A graduate of Seton Hall University, he worked for the United States Army as a chemist. In his profession, he received honors and patents as a result of his research. Marcel was a resident of Newton; Malone, N.Y.; and, more recently, Valleyfield, Québec.
Passionate about hockey, snowmobiling and amateur radio, Marcel always faced life with humor, positivity and with great faith.
He leaves to mourn his sons, André and Richard (Stephanie Echols); his daughter, Nancy; his grandchildren, Justin (Ashley Chargin), Renée (Richard Adams), Kristen, Emersyn, Zacharie and Gabrielle; his great-grandchildren, Easton and Bishop; as well as many nephews, nieces, family and friends.
The family welcomes relatives and friends from 9 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec.14, at Rodrigue Montpetit et Fils Funeral Home. A bilingual funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 16 York Street, Huntingdon. Burial in Malone, N.Y., to follow at a future date. Messages of condolences may be sent to www.rodriguemontpetitfils.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019