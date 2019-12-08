Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Rodrigue Montpetit et Fils Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rodrigue Montpetit et Fils Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcel Blais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcel Blais

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcel Blais Obituary
VALLEYFIELD, QUEBEC - On Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, Marcel Blais passed away at age 90.
Born in Quebec City, he is the son of Joseph Adjutor Blais and Marie Adrienne Racine, brother of Jean-Marie, Roland and Jacques as well as husband of the late Jeannine Turcotte.
In 1953, Marcel married his beloved Jeannine in Quebec City and left to pursue a career at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover. A graduate of Seton Hall University, he worked for the United States Army as a chemist. In his profession, he received honors and patents as a result of his research. Marcel was a resident of Newton; Malone, N.Y.; and, more recently, Valleyfield, Québec.
Passionate about hockey, snowmobiling and amateur radio, Marcel always faced life with humor, positivity and with great faith.
He leaves to mourn his sons, André and Richard (Stephanie Echols); his daughter, Nancy; his grandchildren, Justin (Ashley Chargin), Renée (Richard Adams), Kristen, Emersyn, Zacharie and Gabrielle; his great-grandchildren, Easton and Bishop; as well as many nephews, nieces, family and friends.
The family welcomes relatives and friends from 9 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec.14, at Rodrigue Montpetit et Fils Funeral Home. A bilingual funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 16 York Street, Huntingdon. Burial in Malone, N.Y., to follow at a future date. Messages of condolences may be sent to www.rodriguemontpetitfils.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -