Marcus "Bud" Howell Shay

Marcus "Bud" Howell Shay Obituary
BRANCHVILLE - Marcus "Bud" Howell Shay, 81, of Branchville, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Montague, with is wife and family by his side. Up until his retirement in 2003, Bud served as postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Branchville, Newton, Califon, Glasser and Augusta.
He served as the captain, dispatcher and member of the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad and was a member of VFW Post 5360, Newton. Bud was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.
The son of the late Matthew and Cora (Howell) Shay, he was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Branchville. He was married to Freela (Haney) Shay.
Bud leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Freela Shay; children, Christine Shay, Carole Perez-Navarro and Richard Shay; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation was held at the convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan, Center Of Hope Hospice,
99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
