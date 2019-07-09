TROUT RUN, Pa. - Margaret A. Bigger, 90, of Trout Run, Pa., passed away June 26, 2019, at Valley View Nursing and Rehab. Her husband, Walter Bigger, passed away in 1994.

Margaret was born in Augusta, N.J., on May 23, 1929, and was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Weidenhammer Armstrong. She was a graduate of Douglass College with a degree in library science. Margaret was a homemaker. She was a member of Wallace Run United Methodist Church and a life member of the DAR. She enjoyed reading, bird watching and watching golf on television.

She is survived by a son, Clark (Nancy) Bigger, of Trout Run, Pa.; two grandchildren, Emily (Seth Knarr), and Thomas (Jenna) Bigger; one great- grandson, Atlas Bigger; two brothers, Robert Armstrong, of Virginia, and Hugh Armstrong, of North Carolina; and one sister, Ellen (Gordon) Proctor, of Connecticut.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Kaufman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2102 Northway Road, Williamsport, Pa., with Rev. Greg Sanford of Community Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.