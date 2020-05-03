|
|
FRANKFORD - Margaret A. Hooey, 96, of Frankford, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford.
Born and raised in Garfield, Margaret's family moved to the Lake Iliff section of Andover Township when she was a teenager, then moved to Newton in the late 1930s. She had been a resident of Frankford since 2012. She was a homemaker.
The daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Favorito) Santore, Margaret was also predeceased by her husband, Walter Hooey, in 1974, as well as her sister, Loretta Bosse, and her two brothers, Arthur and Charles Santore. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald L. Hooey and Frances A. Hooey, of Ogdensburg, and her granddaughters, Lisa Harris, of Ogdensburg, and Gina Bochkay, of Morristown.
Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020